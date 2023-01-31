Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOH. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $75.77 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $89.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 151,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after purchasing an additional 90,523 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $3,363,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

