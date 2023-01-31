Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Reduced by Analyst

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.2 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $57.46 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.