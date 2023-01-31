Brokers Offer Predictions for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $6,118,088.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,407.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $6,118,088.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,407.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,610.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646 over the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $116,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.