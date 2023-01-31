Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

AVIR opened at $4.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.18. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Atea Pharmaceuticals

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $131,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,772.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 16,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $83,416.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 778,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $131,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,772.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

