Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Amarin Co. plc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Amarin in a report issued on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.73. Amarin has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Amarin by 66.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 129.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

