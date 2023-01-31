Ferrari (RACE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Ferrari to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Ferrari has set its FY22 guidance at $5.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $5.04-$5.04 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ferrari Price Performance
Ferrari stock opened at $251.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $256.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.06.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
