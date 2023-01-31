Ferrari (RACE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Ferrari to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Ferrari has set its FY22 guidance at $5.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $5.04-$5.04 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ferrari stock opened at $251.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $256.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,440,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,787,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ferrari by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.06.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

