Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BWB. Piper Sandler lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Insider Activity

BWB stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $418.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $75,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,245,997.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,964 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,095,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,512,000 after purchasing an additional 63,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Featured Articles

