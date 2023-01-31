Blackstone Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blackstone in a report released on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.23.

BX stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,389,939 shares of company stock valued at $175,531,846 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.90%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

