Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Levi Strauss & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the blue-jean maker will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Levi Strauss & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.43. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $191,808.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $70,550.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $191,808.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,994.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,437 shares of company stock worth $374,887. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

