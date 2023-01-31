Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Reduced by Analyst

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 2.2 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $78.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $354,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

