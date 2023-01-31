Head-To-Head Review: COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) & Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY – Get Rating) and Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares COBHAM PLC/ADR and Seiko Epson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COBHAM PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Seiko Epson 8.85% 15.78% 8.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for COBHAM PLC/ADR and Seiko Epson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COBHAM PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Seiko Epson 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

COBHAM PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seiko Epson has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Seiko Epson shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COBHAM PLC/ADR and Seiko Epson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COBHAM PLC/ADR $2.18 billion 2.54 $98.11 million $0.11 40.82 Seiko Epson $10.06 billion 0.52 $754.66 million $1.23 6.10

Seiko Epson has higher revenue and earnings than COBHAM PLC/ADR. Seiko Epson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COBHAM PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

COBHAM PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Seiko Epson pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. COBHAM PLC/ADR pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seiko Epson pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Seiko Epson beats COBHAM PLC/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COBHAM PLC/ADR

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. The Communications and Connectivity segment offers equipment and solutions for the aerospace, avionics, satellite, radio, wireless, antenna, and mobile connectivity markets. The Mission Systems segment provides safety and survival systems for extreme environments; nose-to-tail aerial refueling systems; and wing-tip to wing-tip mission systems for jets, transport aircraft, and rotorcraft. The Advanced Electronic Solutions segment offers critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, in the air, and in space through off-the-shelf and customized products, which include radio frequency, microwave, microelectronics, antenna subsystems, and motion control solutions. This segment serves defense, radar, electronic warfare, X-ray imaging, medical, and industrial markets. The Aviation Services segment delivers outsourced aviation services for military and commercial customers through military training, special mission flights, outsourced commercial aviation, fly-in fly-out, and aircraft engineering services. Cobham plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Wimborne, the United Kingdom.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others. The Visual Communications segment offers 3LCD projectors, HTPS-TFT panels for 3LCD projectors, smart eyewear and others. The Wearable & Industrial Products segment offers watches, watch movements, sensing equipment, industrial robots, IC handlers, crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, CMOS LSIs, metal powders, surface finishing and others. The company was founded on May 18, 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

