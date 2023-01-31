First Commonwealth Financial Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 29.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Activity at First Commonwealth Financial

In related news, CEO T Michael Price purchased 13,212 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Further Reading

