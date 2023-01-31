Analysts Issue Forecasts for HBT Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HBT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

HBT Financial Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HBT opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $592.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in HBT Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 154.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

About HBT Financial

(Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.