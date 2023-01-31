Liberty Energy Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

LBRT opened at $15.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.21. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth about $5,558,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 435.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 88,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 71,613 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 110.2% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

