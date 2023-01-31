Crane Holdings, Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (NYSE:CR)

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Crane in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crane’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share.
Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.
Crane Stock Performance
NYSE CR opened at $113.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $116.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51.
Crane Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $616,159.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,823.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after buying an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,680,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,164,000 after buying an additional 24,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.
About Crane
Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crane (CR)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.