Crane Holdings, Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (NYSE:CR)

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Crane in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crane’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Crane Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

NYSE CR opened at $113.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $116.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $616,159.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,823.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after buying an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,680,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,164,000 after buying an additional 24,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

