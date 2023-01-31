Head to Head Survey: China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) vs. CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CureVac has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CureVac and China SXT Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CureVac N/A N/A N/A China SXT Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CureVac 0 0 3 0 3.00 China SXT Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CureVac and China SXT Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

CureVac presently has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 110.13%. Given CureVac’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CureVac is more favorable than China SXT Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CureVac and China SXT Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CureVac $115.57 million 18.75 -$462.03 million N/A N/A China SXT Pharmaceuticals $2.60 million 0.41 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

China SXT Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CureVac.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.2% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CureVac beats China SXT Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza. The company also develops RNA-based cancer immunotherapies, including CV8102, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating cutaneous melanoma and adenoidcystic carcinoma, as well as squamous cell cancer of skin, head, and neck. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand. The company was founded by Feng Zhou in 2005 and is headquartered in Taizhou, China.

