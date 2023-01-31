Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of MKC opened at $74.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.91%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

