El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for El Pollo Loco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

El Pollo Loco Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $11.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $119.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.55 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 120.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

