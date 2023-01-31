Heritage Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Heritage Financial in a research report issued on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heritage Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

Shares of HFWA opened at $27.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $981.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $34.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64,131 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Heritage Financial

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $168,494.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,106.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $38,903.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,167.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $168,494.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,106.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

