Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for LendingClub Co. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for LendingClub in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

LendingClub Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE LC opened at $9.47 on Monday. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan R. Landon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,683.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.