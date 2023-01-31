Las Vegas Sands Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

LVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, CBRE Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $57.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

