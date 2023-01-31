Reviewing Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) & First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of First Foundation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $55.23 million 3.73 $22.90 million $2.79 8.95 First Foundation $338.67 million 2.52 $110.51 million $1.96 7.72

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and First Foundation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oak Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and First Foundation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Foundation 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Foundation has a consensus price target of $21.70, suggesting a potential upside of 43.33%. Given First Foundation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 28.65% 19.27% 1.16% First Foundation 24.44% 10.25% 1.00%

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and First Foundation has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp beats First Foundation on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company,which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 28 branch offices and 3 loan production offices in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii. First Foundation Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

