Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Columbia Banking System in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $29.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 143.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,742,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after purchasing an additional 853,211 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 216.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 897,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,918,000 after purchasing an additional 613,402 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 16.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,361,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth about $16,227,000.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

