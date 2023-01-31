Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Cut by Wedbush

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hanesbrands in a research note issued on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

