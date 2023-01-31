Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a research report issued on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is ($5.26) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.04.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $134.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $163.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.19 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 123.01% and a negative net margin of 25.94%.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,382 shares of company stock worth $27,362,911 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

