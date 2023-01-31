Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magenta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Up 8.2 %

MGTA opened at $0.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.13. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $3.62.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Magenta Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 159,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 328,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 127,269 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 441,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 259,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $4,708,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.