Reviewing Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Inpixon has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Inpixon and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon -490.64% -41.19% -19.69% CI&T N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon $19.27 million 0.14 -$69.15 million ($62.84) -0.02 CI&T $267.71 million 3.72 $23.34 million N/A N/A

This table compares Inpixon and CI&T’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than Inpixon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inpixon and CI&T, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 0 0 0 N/A CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50

CI&T has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.78%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than Inpixon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Inpixon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CI&T beats Inpixon on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inpixon

(Get Rating)

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions. The Infrastructure segment offers third party hardware, software and related maintenance or warranty products and services. The company was founded by Abdus Salam Qureishi in 1972 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About CI&T

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.