Head to Head Comparison: SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) & Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

SBI has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI N/A N/A N/A Orange County Bancorp 25.32% 14.81% 1.07%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Orange County Bancorp has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.77%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than SBI.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $6.80 billion 0.76 $3.27 billion $11.40 1.85 Orange County Bancorp $96.22 million 2.80 $24.36 million $4.34 11.00

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp. SBI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orange County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats SBI on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance. The Asset Management segment consists of fund management and investment in Internet technology, biotechnology, environmental energy, and finance-related venture companies in Japan and overseas. The Biotechnology-related segment develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and health foods. The Others segment includes housing and real estate businesses such as the development and trading of investment property and the operation of online intermediate services. The company was founded on July 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through the Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

