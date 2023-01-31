Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Confluent, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Confluent in a research note issued on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

Confluent Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

CFLT opened at $23.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Confluent has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $81.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Confluent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after buying an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Confluent by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,543,000 after buying an additional 500,166 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $384,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.