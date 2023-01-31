Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kimberly-Clark Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s current full-year earnings is $5.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.55.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $128.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,738,000 after purchasing an additional 770,620 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,818,000 after purchasing an additional 652,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

