Contrasting SES AI (NYSE:SES) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SES AI and Spectrum Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A Spectrum Brands $3.13 billion 0.85 $72.50 million $1.75 37.00

Profitability

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI.

This table compares SES AI and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -7.44% -5.22% Spectrum Brands 2.29% 4.25% 0.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SES AI and Spectrum Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 Spectrum Brands 0 2 5 0 2.71

SES AI presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.07%. Spectrum Brands has a consensus price target of $78.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.98%. Given SES AI’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than Spectrum Brands.

Risk & Volatility

SES AI has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats SES AI on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care (HPC), Global Pet Care (GPC), and Home and Garden (H&G). The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment is involved in the home and garden, cleaning products, and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

