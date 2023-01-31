Contrasting Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) & Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 154.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 87.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 42.17% 10.32% 4.29% Ryman Hospitality Properties 4.02% -17,848.52% 1.74%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $1.06 billion 6.41 $416.74 million $1.74 16.72 Ryman Hospitality Properties $939.37 million 5.32 -$176.97 million $1.14 79.51

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Omega Healthcare Investors and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 1 6 1 0 2.00 Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80

Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus price target of $30.89, suggesting a potential upside of 6.18%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus price target of $107.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.05%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Risk and Volatility

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture. The Entertainment segment refers to the Grand Ole Opry assets, the Ryman Auditorium, WSM-AM, Ole Red, other Nashville-based attractions, and the Circle joint venture. The Corporate and Other segment represents the corporate expenses. The company was founded by Edward Lewis Gaylord in 1956 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

