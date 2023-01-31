Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. Barclays currently has a $310.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Provident Financial from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLPF opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.