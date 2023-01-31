Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $9.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.10. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $32.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.63.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $489.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $502.91 and a 200-day moving average of $492.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $431.96 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

