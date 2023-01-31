Brokerages Set Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Target Price at $5.75

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

In other Starry Group news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 107,064 shares of Starry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $25,695.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,122,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,798,672 shares of company stock worth $369,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth $11,725,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starry Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 177,779 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the second quarter worth about $1,353,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Starry Group by 111.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 62,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the third quarter worth about $144,000. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRY opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Starry Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

