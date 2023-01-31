Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives $63.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.33.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 1.7 %

HRMY stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.64. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,351,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,154,393 shares in the company, valued at $130,039,161.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,351,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,039,161.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $589,736.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,573,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,148,355.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 817,330 shares of company stock valued at $48,409,344. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

