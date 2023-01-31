Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives $21.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

PHAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $499.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Asit Parikh acquired 5,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $47,732.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Asit Parikh bought 5,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

