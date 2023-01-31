Brokerages Set Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Price Target at $18.50

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

CLZNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clariant from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Clariant from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clariant from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:CLZNY opened at $17.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. Clariant has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment is composed of industrial and consumer specialties with a focus on applications and formulations for personal care, home care, crop solutions, paints and coatings, aviation, construction chemicals, and industrial lubricants.

