First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives $32.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INBK shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Craig Hallum cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,126,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 377,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 135,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 24,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 41.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 127,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 37,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

