MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives $22.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MEGEF opened at $16.08 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

