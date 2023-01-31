Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SJR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Shaw Communications Cuts Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.32%.

Institutional Trading of Shaw Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 84.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 26,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 9.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.