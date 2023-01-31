Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Receives $170.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tryg A/S from 194.00 to 185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tryg A/S in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Tryg A/S alerts:

Tryg A/S Stock Performance

Shares of TGVSF stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Tryg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03.

Tryg A/S Company Profile

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tryg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tryg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.