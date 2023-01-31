Analysts Set Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) PT at $18.50

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THNPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Technip Energies from €15.50 ($16.85) to €18.50 ($20.11) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Technip Energies Stock Up 3.7 %

Technip Energies stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. Technip Energies has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $19.19.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

