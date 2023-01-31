Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $35.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of SNDX opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,354.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $195,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $6,627.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $855,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $805,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 107,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 107.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 126,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 65,454 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 101,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

