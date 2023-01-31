UGI (UGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of UGI

A number of research firms have recently commented on UGI. Barclays cut shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in UGI during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in UGI by 6.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UGI by 8.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.