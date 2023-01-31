Johnson Controls International (JCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International has set its Q1 guidance at $0.65-$0.67 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.20-$3.60 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.9 %

JCI stock opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $59.10.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Stories

