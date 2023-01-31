Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $152.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.35.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.