SiTime (SITM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. SiTime has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $270.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average of $108.90.

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $160,692.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,043,244.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,137. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SiTime by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

