Brokers Issue Forecasts for Teradyne, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Teradyne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Teradyne Stock Down 3.2 %

TER stock opened at $100.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.82. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 23.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,987,000 after purchasing an additional 134,867 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 157.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 210,911 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Teradyne by 5.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 612,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Teradyne by 7.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,161 shares of company stock worth $7,383,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 10.43%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

