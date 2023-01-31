Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Packaging Co. of America’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PKG. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $138.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.27.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.